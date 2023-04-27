Youth organizations receive grants from Hamilton County Commissioners

CINCINNATI — Some local programs for underserved youth are getting an influx of cash thanks to a Hamilton County grant.

The Hamilton County Commissioners voted Thursday to approve funding from Youth Resiliency grants to three organizations. The funding comes from American Rescue Plan Act money that the commissioners allocated to address the impact of social isolation from the COVID-19 pandemic on Hamilton County youth.

Commissioner Alicia Reece said the grant could also help prevent and reduce youth gun violence.

"If we can get more youth putting down the guns and putting on the gloves and doing something positive, we need to support that," she said.

Reece was referencing one program awarded funding Thursday: Golden Gloves for Youth.

"In some instances, we're the last safety net," said Executive Director Christina LaRosa.

While they offer boxing lessons, Golden Gloves for Youth's goal isn't to find the next Ezzard Charles.

"We provide food, meals and snacks, career counseling," LaRosa said. "The streets are trying to get them and we're trying to channel them into something that will actually be positive and save lives instead of harm them."

Another program that received funding Thursday is Adopt a Class. The organization partners with companies and civic groups to mentor at-risk students.

"From our financial institutions like US Bank that just had 100 students up in their cybersecurity unit to see how money is protected inside of large institutions, to very small bank systems that partner with the Federal Reserve to get students into their bank vaults," CEO Sonia Fultz said.

Bill Burwinkel founded the organization after meeting some students near his business in Lower Price Hill.

“It made sense to me to bring in mentors and role models to realize that there’s a lot of opportunities out there no matter who you are and what you want to do," he said.

Now, mentors go into classrooms once a month and teach students about what they do. Plus, they go on field trips — something the grant will help them do more of. They plan to take students to college campuses and other postsecondary education opportunities.

"Our seventh graders will see themselves in the workforce post-high school and visit with CPD's training facilities and the academy with the Cincinnati Fire Department," Fultz said.

Mayerson JCC Camp also received the grant. Commissioners said 25 other organizations are recommended to receive the grant.