Wyoming Schools mourning death of recent grad

WYOMING, Ohio — Wyoming City Schools announced Sunday they are mourning the death of recent grad Beau Thomas.

Thomas graduated from Wyoming High School in 2021 and was 18 when he died.

"Beau was an incredible young man, a leader on and off the field and was loved by many," said Jeff King, Wyoming High School assistant athletic director in a press release. "His smile literally lit up a room."

He was a freshman at Kentucky Wesleyan College in Owensboro, Ky. where he was a linebacker on their football team.

Wyoming City School's counseling staff, along with therapists from Best Point Behavioral Health, will be available to students on an individualized basis in the coming weeks, the district said.