Teen sentenced to probation after sexual assault at Wyoming High School

WYOMING, Ohio — One of the teenage boys involved in a sexual assault after a Wyoming High School baseball practice in April 2023 was sentenced Wednesday.

The juvenile was put on probation. He is not allowed to have any contact with the victim and will be on probation until he turns 21.

Police said three teen boys — all 15 years old at the time — assaulted the victim on April 28, 2023. According to the release, the juveniles were taken into custody in May 2023.

All four of the teenage boys were teammates on the baseball team.

"I am absolutely horrified by the incident alleged to have taken place in the Wyoming High School locker room on Friday, April 28," said Wyoming City Schools superintendent Tim Weber. "We will take the strongest actions possible to support those in need."

Weber said the allegations did not represent the district's core values. The district conducted a school-based investigation while cooperating with the police.

"At Wyoming High School, we teach and demonstrate high character and will continue to care for each other as a community," Weber said.

Originally, one of the juveniles was charged with one count of rape, three counts of kidnapping and one count of hazing. Another faced one count of gross sexual imposition, three counts of kidnapping and one count of hazing. The third juvenile was also charged with gross sexual imposition along with two counts of kidnapping and one count of hazing.

The teen in court Wednesday pleaded guilty to abduction instead of the original sex crimes he was charged with.

The teen's lawyer, Mark Krumbein, admitted in court Wednesday that what his client did was terrible but stressed that he's remorseful.

"Because of his actions he's already lost a big chunk of his youth and it was his fault," Krumbein said.

The father of the victim also spoke at court Wednesday.

"These young men did things to my son that he has to wrestle with for the rest of his life," the father said.

Though the prosecution wanted the teen to serve some time in prison, they also wanted the court to send a message that bullying and sexual assault won't be tolerated.

Another one of the teenagers involved was supposed to be sentenced Wednesday, but it was moved to Monday, June 3.

It is unknown when the third teen will be sentenced.