Police: 46-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash in the City of Wyoming

WYOMING, Ohio — A man has died after a motorcycle crash in Wyoming, Ohio, according to the City of Wyoming.

Chief of police for Wyoming, Brooke Brady, said in a press release that police, along with the Wyoming Fire Department, responded to a crash involving a motorcycle at about 7:22 p.m. Sunday on Burns Avenue.

When officers arrived, Brady said they found an unconscious 46-year-old man. According to the release, CPR was administered at the scene.

The man was taken to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, where he died.

Police have not released the name of the man who died.

The Hamilton County Traffic Safety team is investigating the cause of the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call the Wyoming Police Department at (513) 821-0141.