How high school students made an impact by becoming non-voting members of their city councils

WYOMING, Ohio — Wyoming High School students got recognition for their service as non-voting members on various city council committees and commissions.

In a packed Wyoming City Council chambers on Monday night, the 21 students attended their last council meeting as the first high school students to serve on the council.

Vice Mayor Amy Robles described the students and their work as "inspiring, encouraging and uplifting as they are the youth of our community and our future leaders."

The students received hands-on local government experience through their participation in various committees.

Ryan Emch, a junior who served on the Architecture Review Board, helped with reviewing, planning and approving new buildings and homes.

"I've definitely learned the impact of long-term planning," Emch said. "It gives you an idea of the actual physical change of what's going on within your committee."

Grace Web, a freshman who served on the Wyoming City Foundation Board, said she was motivated to "be a voice for some of the younger people."

Web highlighted improvements made to a community park during her time on the council that she said was not accessible to children with disabilities.

"They updated it, almost made it almost completely accessible," she said. "Now kids with disabilities can play side-by-side."

Ella Engelhardt, a junior who served on the Volunteer Board and Recreation Commission, worked on recreation center development and other amenity planning, including bike trails.

Engelhardt described her council service as eye-opening and an honor to represent local teens.

"It's been a really intentional time to give our perspective," she said.

Wyoming Mayor Melissa Monich reflected on the inaugural high school council class.

"I know when I was in high school, I had no idea how local government worked," Monich said.

She said having students on the council creates a stronger communication connection.

"I also love the fact that they see how this work is done. They're talking about it at home, they're talking about it with their friends, and I think it's just going to make the feedback and the communication just better in the community," she said.

Monich said the council will have another class of non-voting students next year.

"They're an important part of our future and they're an important part of our community," Monich said.