Man hit, killed crossing US-50 near Whitewater Township

WHITEWATER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A man is dead after he was hit by a driver while crossing US-50 near Whitewater Township, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office said the crash happened late Tuesday evening, at the intersection of US-50 and SR-128.

The man was crossing US-50 from north to south when a driver hit him in the eastbound lanes of the road, the sheriff's office said.

The man suffered fatal injuries from the crash and was declared dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The driver involved in the crash was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center with what the sheriff's office said were minor injuries.

On Wednesday morning, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office listed the crash on its report, which said the man killed has not yet been identified.

The crash is still under investigation by the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office.