'We’ll be a stronger, healthier community for it' | Local organization helps businesses reduce waste

HAMILTON, Ohio — If you're looking for a way to get rid of waste, one local organization has a program to help.

Hamilton County ReSource is responsible for making sure that recycling and waste reduction goals set by the state are met by the county. The organization is trying to help local businesses by providing support services for waste-reduction efforts through its Trim Our Waste program.

“The ‘Trim Our Waste’ program encourages organizations in Hamilton County to figure out where they’re at on their waste-reduction journey and easily get support to take the next steps,” said assistant solid waste manager at Hamilton County ReSource, Mary Cropenbaker. “Given that we’re in a season of fitness resolutions, the gift of creating less waste and healthier communities is something everyone can feel good about.”

ReSource used weight-loss and fitness programs to help make four waste-reduction plans for businesses. These plans include:



Starter Plan: The plan is meant to help new Hamilton County businesses or organizations that are just beginning to recycle. Those who choose the stater plan will receive recycling carts, bins, an educational series, service coordination and more. Plus Plan: This plan offers additional help to organizations that are already recycling to make their process better. With the Plus Plan, businesses will receive seminars to educate employees, waste audits and more recycling bins. Premium Plan: It was designed for businesses that are looking to enhance their waste reduction efforts with the help of custom diversions like composting and e-waste management. Certified Plan: Businesses who have already succeeded in their waste-reduction goals can apply for ReSources' 513 Green Certification as a form of recognition for their efforts. Qualifying organizations are given an award and more.

Our Daily Bread, the largest soup kitchen in Cincinnati, went through Resource's waste audit program. The soup kitchen discovered that every day it produced approximately 50 pounds of food waste.

The program increased the soup kitchen's composting, which will be implemented in Findlay Market and used bins to improve recycling.

The county provides a waste audit toolkit online that includes videos and overviews to help businesses keep track of waste.

The toolkit allows businesses to implement the changes on their own but ReSource said they can help as well.

“We’re excited to help companies and organizations trim their waste now throughout 2024,” said Cropenbaker. “We’ll be a stronger, healthier community for it.”

To learn more about ReSource's waste-reduction plans, click here.