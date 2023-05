Sheriff: Hamilton County deputy dies

CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County sheriff's deputy has died, Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announced Saturday.

McGuffey announced Deputy Marcus Zeigler's passing.

"It is with great sadness that Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey announces the death of Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Deputy Marcus Zeigler," the sheriff's office's statement said.

She didn't specify exactly when Zeigler died. It's also unclear how he died.

Zeigler had been with the sheriff's office for 9 months, and he was enrolled at Great Oaks' Peace Officer Academy.

McGuffey asked for privacy for Zeigler's family at this time.

