Tri-State Trails asking for feedback on plan that would connect existing bike trails in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY, OHIO — While there are already so many bike trails in Hamilton County, people often have to drive to get to them. Now, Tri-State Trails is proposing a new project that can better connect their network of trails.

“We have some really great destination trails and places that people like to visit like parks. The whole premise of this project is let’s connect where people live to these amazing green spaces," said Wade Johnston, executive director of Tri-State Trails.

The Mill Creek Triangle Trail would connect existing trails at Winton Woods, Sharon Woods and Glenwood Gardens, plus expand into nearby areas to make it easier to get to the parks.

Tri-State Trails

The group is asking for community feedback on the plan as part of a feasibility study.

“That is going to allow us to dive deep into the routes that we have come up with concepts for, understand how much they will cost from an engineering perspective and then come out of it with a road map for applying for federal and state grants to build the trail system," Johnston said.

The proposed trails would go through 12 municipalities, so the next step would be working with those governments to get funding and approval.

Johnston said people can give feedback on the Tri-State Trails website through June 3, then they'll go through the responses and make adjustments to the current plan.

The organization plans to finalize a report by the fall, and then work with the 12 municipalities to make the proposal a reality.