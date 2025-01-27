Sheriff: Sycamore Township man shoots, kills his 24-year-old daughter

SYCAMORE TWP., Ohio — A Sycamore Township man is charged with murder after he shot and killed his daughter, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's office.

Hamilton County Sheriff Public Information Officer Kyla Woods said shortly before 1 a.m. Monday morning, deputies were called to a house on 6th Avenue for a report of an unresponsive young woman.

According to an incident report filled out by deputies at the scene, investigators found 24-year-old Heather Thompson lying in the front yard of a home. A press release issued by the sheriff's office Monday morning said the woman was discovered by her sister "near the front room" of the home.

Officers attempted CPR, but it wasn't until she was loaded into an ambulance that first responders realized she'd been shot, according to the incident report.

Thompson was taken to Bethesda Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Deputies later found Franklin Thompson, 64, in the neighborhood. He is the father of both the victim and her sister, according to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office, and the family lives together at the residence. Deputies discovered a firearm on Thompson and brought him in for questioning.

He was charged with one count of murder.

The investigation is ongoing, and police say more information will be released as it becomes available.

Correction: An earlier version of this story erroneously reported the victim was found on Saturday.