Sycamore Community Schools celebrates back-to-school with 'Barbie'-themed video

SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — While kids may not need to go back to school in Barbieland, they're heading back to classes in the Real World.

To celebrate the occasion, Sycamore Community Schools released a "Barbie"-themed back-to-school video. The district's students either go back to classes on Monday or Tuesday depending on their respective schools.

The video opens with short snippets from the popular summer movie before showing Barbie (Assistant Superintendent Kelley Wegener) and Ken (Superintendent Chad Lewis) leading "Back-to-School Orientation" filled with tons of other Barbies and Kens (played by district staff and faculty).

"Going back to school is no beach, but we think this school year is going to be the BEST YEAR EVER!" the district wrote on social media.

"Hey Barbies, we've got some exciting news," Superintendent Lewis said. "We're going back to school in the real world."

"And not just the real world, but one of the best schools in the state of Ohio, Sycamore Schools," Asst. Superintendent Wegener said to the applause of the crowd.

The video includes several different versions of Barbie, including "Workout Barbie," "Beekeeper Barbie," "Cheerleading Barbie" and a brand new Barbie still in the box. There's also some Kens in the video — but they're just Ken.

In addition to paying homage to the highest-grossing movie of the year, Sycamore Schools notes some important information about the upcoming school year — like the dress code and school bus information.

Hopefully, the video was "Kenough" to get students excited for the new year.