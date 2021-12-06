Watch
Cincinnati police find missing 2-year-old girl

Posted at 10:43 AM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 10:45:23-05

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department located a 2-year-old girl who went missing on Monday morning.

Cincinnati police posted on social media that Courdasia English had gone missing around 9:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Winneste Avenue in Cincinnati. Police reported around 10:40 a.m. the girl had been found.

