Cincinnati police find missing 2-year-old girl

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department located a 2-year-old girl who went missing on Monday morning.

Cincinnati police posted on social media that Courdasia English had gone missing around 9:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Winneste Avenue in Cincinnati. Police reported around 10:40 a.m. the girl had been found.

PLEASE SHARE: District Five is currently searching for two-year old Courdasia English who was last seen in the 4900 block of Winneste around 9:30 am Monday. Courdasia is 2 feet tall and around 30-40 lbs, last seen in a pink long sleeve shirt and diaper. If found please call 911. pic.twitter.com/GW16X09N6J — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) December 6, 2021