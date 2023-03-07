Watch Now
Crews respond to explosion at facility in St. Bernard

Este Ave Emery Chemicals explosion
Erich Cross/WCPO
Este Ave Emery Chemicals explosion
Cincinnati Fire Department emery explosion
Posted at 8:06 PM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 20:17:59-05

ST. BERNARD, Ohio — Crews have responded to an explosion in St. Bernard, the Cincinnati Fire Department said Monday night.

CFD said there was an explosion and a small fire at a facility on Este Avenue. There are several businesses in the area, including chemical manufacturing plants. The fire department said there is no hazard outside the facility. Nearby homes and businesses are safe.

WCPO has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story with more information when it is available.

