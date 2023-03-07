Crews respond to explosion at facility in St. Bernard

ST. BERNARD, Ohio — Crews have responded to an explosion in St. Bernard, the Cincinnati Fire Department said Monday night.

CFD said there was an explosion and a small fire at a facility on Este Avenue. There are several businesses in the area, including chemical manufacturing plants. The fire department said there is no hazard outside the facility. Nearby homes and businesses are safe.

We have companies on the scene on Este Ave in St. Bernard. There was an explosion and small fire here but there is NO HAZARD outside the facility. @StBernardOHPD — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) March 7, 2023

WCPO has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story with more information when it is available.