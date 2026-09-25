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Body found at Rumpke Recycling Facility in Cincinnati

Body discovered Rumpke Recycling Facility St. Bernard
WCPO
Body discovered Rumpke Recycling Facility St. Bernard
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ST. BERNARD, Ohio — A body was discovered Friday at the Rumpke Recycling Facility in St. Bernard, a Rumpke spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that just before noon, the body was found in incoming material at the St. Bernard facility, which is located at 5535 Vine St.

Operations at the facility were immediately shut down, and law enforcement was contacted. The spokesperson said there was no impact on services once the body was discovered.

St. Bernard police said that the body was found on one of the facility's conveyor belts, and the person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The person's identity and cause of death have not been released.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation, police said.

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