Springfield Twp. PD: 1 woman dead after crash involving driver fleeing police

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A woman is dead after a driver fleeing police collided with her at an intersection in Springfield Township, according Springfield Township Police.

Police said officers attempted to pull over a driver traveling 80 miles per hour near West North Bend Road and Daly Road, but the driver ignored officers and headed east on Galbraith Road.

Emily Gibney, WCPO

His speed picked up to 100 miles per hour before officers said they found his vehicle crashed at the intersection of Galbraith Road and Winton Road. The driver attempted to run from officers and was arrested at the scene.

Police later identified the driver as Andre Christopher, 24, of Cincinnati.

Officials said 51-year-old Yvette Smith, of Cincinnati, was struck in her car at the intersection. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Emily Gibney, WCPO

Christopher has been arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular homicide, obstructing official business and driving with a suspended license.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Springfield Township Police Department at 513-729-1300.