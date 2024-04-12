Springfield Township woman arrested for murder of her autistic, adopted child; Police search for her boyfriend

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A Springfield Township woman has been indicted for the murder of her autistic, adopted son as police continue to search for a man also wanted in the child's death.

Police said Tamera Moore's 16-year-old adopted son died on Feb. 6. A months-long investigation by Springfield police, the Hamilton County Coroner's Office and prosecutor's office resulted in Moore's arrest on Friday and her indictment for murder and child endangerment.

Moore's boyfriend, William Turnage, is also wanted for murder and child endangerment as well as involuntary manslaughter and failure to report a crime. Anyone with information on Turnage's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Springfield Township police at 513-729-1300.

