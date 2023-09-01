Police searching for 25-year-old missing from Springfield Township since Monday

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio — Springfield Township police are looking for a 25-year-old woman they say has been missing since Monday.

Maria Bowman, who lives in the 10000 block of Morning Glory Lane, left her home Aug. 28 and has not returned, police said.

Bowman is Black, 5'0" and weights approximately 98 pounds. Police said she needs medication that she does not have with her, but they did not specify what for.

Bowman usually frequents the Dayton, Monroe and Woodlawn areas.

If anyone sees Bowman or knows of her whereabouts, your asked to contact your local police or the Springfield Township Police Department at 513-729-1300.