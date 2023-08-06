Police: One person hospitalized after shooting in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person was shot in the head Sunday morning near the intersection of Simpson Avenue and Innes Avenue, according to a press release from the Springfield Township Police Department.

That person, only described as a male, was transported to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have said only that the shooting occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m. and the investigation is ongoing. Police ask for anyone with information to please contact the Springfield Township Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 513-729-1300.