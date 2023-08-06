Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountySpringfield Township

Actions

Police: One person hospitalized after shooting in Springfield Township

The male victim has non-life-threatening injuries after being shot in the head
Springfield Twp Shooting 8_6_23 by Marc Price.jpg
Marc Price, WCPO
Springfield Twp Shooting 8_6_23 by Marc Price.jpg
Posted at 5:13 PM, Aug 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-06 17:13:57-04

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person was shot in the head Sunday morning near the intersection of Simpson Avenue and Innes Avenue, according to a press release from the Springfield Township Police Department.

That person, only described as a male, was transported to UC Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police have said only that the shooting occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m. and the investigation is ongoing. Police ask for anyone with information to please contact the Springfield Township Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 513-729-1300.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.