Police: 2 injured, 1 arrested in Springfield Township shooting

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two men were hospitalized and one person was arrested following a shooting in Springfield Township Wednesday afternoon.

Springfield Township police said in a press release officers responded to the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and Sevenhills Drive for a reported shooting. When they got there, they found two men who had been shot.

Both men were taken to UC Medical Center. Police did not provide additional information on either of their conditions or what led to the shooting.

Police did say they arrested and charged 38-year-old Anisha Tucker with two counts of felonious assault in connection with the shooting.

The Springfield Township Police Department's Criminal Investigations Section is still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 513-729-1300 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.