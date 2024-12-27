Police: 2 dead after head-on collision in Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people are dead after a head-on collision in Springfield Township Thursday afternoon, police said.

Springfield Township police and fire crews responded to the 9600 block of Daly Road at around 4:30 p.m. Thursday for a reported crash. When they arrived, they found two cars, one of which was on fire. The drivers were pulled from their respective vehicles.

One man, identified as 55-year-old Jim Schneider, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other, 41-year-old Christopher Larkins, was taken to UC Medical Center where he was also pronounced dead.

An initial investigation determined Larkins lost control of his Toyota Sienna on a curve and veered left of center, hitting Schneider's Mercedes SUV head-on. Following the crash, the Sienna caught fire. Neither man was determined to be wearing his seatbelt.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office is determining impairment with a toxicology report. Police said speed is believed to be a factor.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to call Springfield Township police at 513-729-1300.