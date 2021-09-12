Fire chief: One dead, two injured in Springfield Twp. fire

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One person is dead and two others are injured after a fire broke out in a Springfield Township home Sunday morning.

Springfield Township fire chief Robert Leininger said crews were dispatched to a home on Birchridge Drive around 10 a.m. Sunday morning. He said flames were visible from the front window of the two-family home.

Leininger said crews found a deceased woman in her 60s in the house, as well as two people who were suffering severe second and third degree burns to their hands, chest and face. The injured were transported to University of Cincinnati Medical center for treatment. Their condition is unknown.

The fire is under investigation by the Hamilton County Fire Investigative Unit as well as the state fire marshal. Crews from Forest Park, Mount Healthy and Colerain Township assisted in responding to the fire.