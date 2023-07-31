Watch Now
Police: 21-year-old dies in Springdale crash

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 6:33 AM, Jul 31, 2023
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — A 21-year-old man is dead after a crash in Springdale, Springdale police said.

Around 10 p.m. Sunday, police responded to the area of E. Kemper Road and Chesterdale Road for the report of a crash.

When they arrived, they discovered one vehicle with a man trapped inside.

He was extracted from the vehicle by first responders and taken to the hospital where he later died, investigators said in a press release.

The man was identified as Marco D. Ortiz by the Springdale Police Department.

Investigators have not said if they know what caused the crash.

