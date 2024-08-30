Watch Now
Police: 1 dead after crash on exit ramp from eastbound I-275 to Springfield Pike

Ohio Department of Transportation
275 exit ramp crash
SPRINGDALE, Ohio — One person is dead after Springdale police said he was hit while standing outside his disabled truck on the emergency shoulder of the exit ramp from eastbound I-275 to Springfield Pike.

Police said officers responded to the exit ramp just after 10:15 a.m. Friday for a crash. An investigation found 57-year-old Darren Hayes was standing outside his Kenworth truck when a man driving a 2023 Volvo Tractor and Semi-Truck went into the shoulder, hitting Hayes' truck.

The crash knocked Hayes to the ground, trapping him under the rear tires of his truck. Springdale police said they were able to get Hayes from beneath the truck but he was pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver was not injured.

Springdale police said the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office's Traffic Safety Unit is conducting the investigation into the crash due to its severity. This story will be updated with more information when it is available.

