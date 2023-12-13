PD: Bullet hits victim's leg as Springdale officer shoots, kills 2 dogs while responding to 'vicious' attack

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Springdale police said an officer responding to a dog attack at the Tri-County Golf Ranch shot and killed two dogs, hitting one man in the leg in the process.

Police Chief Thomas Butler said in a release officers were dispatched to 455 Tri-County Parkway just before 9:30 a.m. Wednesday after a 911 call reported a man being attacked by two large dogs.

When they arrived, Butler said police found a 62-year-old man being attacked by his business partner's dogs. Butler said the first officer on scene, Michael DiStefano, shot his weapon "to defend the life of the victim," resulting in both dogs dying.

Medics from the Springdale Fire Department discovered one of the rounds hit the man in the leg. He was taken to UC Medical Center with serious injuries that Butler said he sustained in the "unprovoked and vicious" attack.

Butler said the Criminal Investigation Section of the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the officer shooting "to ensure transparency."