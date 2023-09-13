Mother pleads guilty to involuntary manslaughter in death of 5-year-old daughter

CINCINNATI — A Springdale mother pleaded guilty last week to involuntary manslaughter for the death of her 5-year-old daughter, the Hamilton County Court of Pleas said.

Bryce Foster, who was arrested and charged in May 2022, pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children more than two years after the death of her daughter, Kaysen Blackshear.

According to court documents, in July 2021, Foster saw that Blackshear was in medical distress. Instead of calling 911, Foster attempted multiple home remedies, including CPR for several hours, investigators said.

Foster eventually took her daughter to the hospital, but she was in full cardiac arrest and died a few days later. More than six months later, in January 2022, officers issued a warrant for Foster's arrest after the coroner's office determined the delay in medical treatment caused Blackshear's death.

Foster was then arrested in May 2022 when her warrants were discovered during a traffic stop in Chicago.

"I do believe that Ms. Foster was aware of her charges and took steps to avoid being arrested including moving to Chicago," Sgt. Mike Schulz previously said. "She did take the child to the hospital after a significant delay in medical care."

On Sept. 7, Foster accepted the plea deal, and in exchange the prosecutor dropped one additional charge of involuntary manslaughter and two more counts of endangering children.

With the plea deal, Foster was sentenced to three years for the involuntary manslaughter charge and 180 days for the endangering children charge. She was given credit because she has already served 180 days.

Foster is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

