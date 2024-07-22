Court docs: Man faces new murder charge for killing 44-year-old man

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — Marquis Cortez Owens faces a new murder charge following an assault in April that led to the death of a 44-year-old man, according to court documents.

Owens appeared in court Monday morning for the death of Willie Charles Caldwell.

Police said the assault happened on April 11 at the Super 8 motel on Glensprings Drive at approximately 2 a.m.

According to court documents, police arrived and found Caldwell and Owens "involved in the altercation."

Police spoke with Caldwell and Owens, 33, and determined that Owens had hit Caldwell multiple times — including hitting him in the head.

Both individuals agreed to stay separated and police assisted Caldwell to his room.

According to the court documents, Caldwell "refused any further police assistance regarding the assault."

At approximately 10:20 a.m. Caldwell's girlfriend called the police saying Caldwell was "barely responsive," after she attempted to wake him up, according to the court documents.

Caldwell was taken to Mercy Fairfield Hospital before being flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for "significant head injuries," according to the court documents.

He died on June 22.

Owens was charged with a felonious assault in April before Caldwell died. After Caldwell died from his injuries, Owens was charged with murder.

It is unclear what led to the assault at the motel.

Owens's bond was set at $150,000.

He is set to appear before a grand jury on July 31.