Coroner: Woman dead after being hit by driver on I-275 westbound

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — A woman is dead after being hit by a driver on I-275 in Hamilton County Saturday morning, according to the coroner's office.

The woman was hit at approximately 2:30 a.m. on I-275 westbound near mile marker 42.

Part of the interstate was closed for approximately three hours.

It is unclear what led up to the woman being hit.

The coroner has yet to release the woman's identity.

Police have not said whether or not charges will be filed against the driver.

No other injuries have been reported at this time.

We are working to get more information. Check this story for updates.