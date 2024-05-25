Watch Now
Sheriff: 38-year-old man dead after two vehicles collide in intersection in Symmes Township

Hamilton County Sheriff's Car 2022
Posted at 10:53 AM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 10:53:36-04

SYMMES TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A 38-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday night in Symmes Township, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said.

The sheriff's office said a 68-year-old man was driving a 2020 Cadillac CTS northbound on Loveland-Madeira Road and was attempting to turn left onto westbound I-275. John Rugh, 38, was driving his 2002 Ford GT40 kit car southbound on Loveland-Madeira Road when the two vehicles collided at the intersection with the on/ramps to westbound I-275.

Rugh became entrapped in his vehicle and had to be mechanically extracted, the sheriff's office said. He was transported to Bethesda North Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The 68-year-old man was also transported to Bethesda North Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office hasn't said who was at fault in the crash or what caused the two to collide.

