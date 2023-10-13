Union: Ford to cut jobs at Sharonville plant amid United Auto Workers strike

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Ford is set to lay off multiple workers at the Sharonville plant next week, said Tod Turner, UAW Local 863 president.

Turner said the layoffs start Monday, but it's unclear currently how many people will be without jobs.

"We are definitely not laying off the whole plant next week," Turner said. "Just a certain amount."

According to Ford's website, there are approximately 2,003 workers at the Sharonville plant, and 1,752 of those are hourly employees.

The layoffs come during the nationwide United Auto Workers strike. Workers at Sharonville's Ford plant have not been called to join the strike.

On Wednesday, 8,700 union members went on strike at Louisville's Ford truck plant, which is Ford's largest plant in the world. The Louisville plant's assembly lines build multiple Ford vehicles, which then use transmissions from plants like Sharonville's.

Turner previously said he was surprised that the Sharonville plant wasn't part of the strikes, especially because the Ford Sharonville Transmission Plant makes the transmission for one of the most popular vehicles in the world: the Ford F-250.

Workers at the General Motors Cincinnati Parts Distribution Center in West Chester were called to join the strike on Sept. 22.

Roughly 100 union members went on strike with that plant. GM's website says 123 people work at the West Chester facility.

The nationwide strikes have targeted the Big Three — General Motors, Stellantis and Ford. UAW went on strike Sept. 15 when it couldn’t reach agreements on new contracts with the Big Three.

So far, more than 30,000 autoworkers have headed to the picket lines across the country.