Sharonville prepares to say goodbye to police chief who died suddenly

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Sharonville Police Department and the surrounding communities will gather Friday for a public visitation and memorial service to remember the late police Chief Steve Vanover, who died suddenly earlier this week at age 56.

His family, friends and colleagues remember the 30-year law enforcement veteran as a "good friend" who worked hard to improve his department but didn't seek praise or attention for his work, which most recently oversaw the office's move into its new facility on East Kemper Road. Vanover spent 22 years of his career with Sharonville police.

In a Facebook post Monday announcing his death, the department said Vanover "never wanted accolades or attention, and he was never really comfortable in the spotlight, always allowing others to take the credit."

Now acting Chief Lt. Mark Preuss said what Vanover loved most was his time spent enjoying time with his friends, family and hobbies — particularly baseball and outdoor activities.

"He was a huge Reds fan," Preuss said. "There would be times when I would call him up, even after work, and on the other end of the phone — even on the other end of the phone — I could hear the Reds game going on in the background."

Friday's public memorial and visitation is planned from 4-7 p.m. at the Mihovk-Rosenacker Funeral Home at 10211 Plainfield Road in Blue Ash.

A private service will be held Saturday for family and officers, but the public is invited to line the processional route beginning at 9:30 a.m. The route will proceed from the funeral home east on Glendale-Milford Road, onto Pfeiffer Road, and finally a left onto Montgomery Road leading to Gate of Heaven Cemetery.