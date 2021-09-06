Sharonville mourning sudden loss of 'passionate' police chief and 'good friend'

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Sharonville Police Department is mourning the loss of its chief Sunday night after a sudden and brief battle with an illness, the department announced Monday on its Facebook page.

A week prior to his death, Chief Steve Vanover was rushed to Bethesda North Hospital after "suffer(ing) a serious medical event at his home," the post indicated.

The post went on to remember Vanover for his work over the last two years in "get(ting the department) built," while celebrating him as someone who "never wanted accolades or attention, and he was never really comfortable in the spotlight, always allowing others to take the credit."

Vanover is survived by his wife, two sons, and grandson. Department officials said they would release funeral arrangements at a later date.