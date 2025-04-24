Watch Now
Sharonville man indicted, accused of raping and impregnating girl under age 13

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A Sharonville man is accused of raping and impregnating a girl under the age of 13.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Connie Pillich said in a release 20-year-old Sergio Santiago-Calo is indicted on three charges of rape, each with a penalty of up to 11 years in prison, after he allegedly raped a girl under age 13 multiple times between October 2024 and January 2025.

The girl, the prosecutor's office said, is pregnant.

"I will not tolerate abuse of children in this community," Pillich said in the release. "This adult man preyed on a young girl and stole her innocence. He will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

Each of Santiago-Calo's charges carry a penalty of up to 11 years in prison.

