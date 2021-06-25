Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountySharonville

Actions

Princeton HS athlete who collapsed on soccer field has died

items.[0].image.alt
Google Maps
File photo of Princeton High School in Sharonville, Ohio.
princeton-high-school-sharonville-ohio.jpg
Posted at 3:05 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 15:12:50-04

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A Princeton High School student-athlete has died after collapsing on a soccer field Thursday, the school district announced Friday afternoon.

Student Ethan Trejo collapsed during a soccer conditioning session Thursday, according to the district. Officials released a statement Friday:

Last evening, during soccer conditioning a 16-year-old student collapsed on the field at Princeton High School. The athletic trainer on-site administered AED and CPR immediately until an ambulance arrived to transport the student to the hospital. Although he arrived at the hospital with vitals, we learned that around 9:30 p.m. last evening he passed away.

The cause of Trejo's death was still under investigation Friday afternoon.

WCPO will update this story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The 'Good' in Your Morning!