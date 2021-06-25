Princeton HS athlete who collapsed on soccer field has died

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A Princeton High School student-athlete has died after collapsing on a soccer field Thursday, the school district announced Friday afternoon.

Student Ethan Trejo collapsed during a soccer conditioning session Thursday, according to the district. Officials released a statement Friday:

Last evening, during soccer conditioning a 16-year-old student collapsed on the field at Princeton High School. The athletic trainer on-site administered AED and CPR immediately until an ambulance arrived to transport the student to the hospital. Although he arrived at the hospital with vitals, we learned that around 9:30 p.m. last evening he passed away.

The cause of Trejo's death was still under investigation Friday afternoon.

