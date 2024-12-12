Princeton City Schools announce budget cuts and hiring freeze after tax levy failure

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — The Princeton City School District has announced immediate and possible budget adjustments including a hiring freeze and secondary activity buses for the upcoming school years.

This comes after the failure of the Nov. 5 tax levy. That tax levy was voted on in three different counties including Hamilton, Clermont and Warren. It failed in all three with 52% voting against it.

“The levy failure leaves a $10.6 million loss in revenue for 2025, making budget adjustments critical to maintaining a sound financial outlook," said Treasurer Chris Poetter.

The measures for the budget aim to keep educational opportunities and address significant funding gaps. School officials say the potential funding cuts will depend on the passing of the levy in 2025, staffing changes due to retirements, people leaving the district to take a position in another district and other cost reductions.

The district's superintendent ensures student learning will have little impact.

"We deeply value our community's support for public education and understand concerns about rising costs," said Superintendent G. Elgin Card. "The Board and administrative team are committed to reducing expenses with minimal impact on student learning and preserving the Princeton Advantage."

The most impactful adjustment for parents and students is the reduction of secondary activity buses that are used for extracurricular activities on Tuesdays and Thursdays. After-school and extracurricular programs will continue to be offered in January through May; however, the buses that provide transportation home from these activities will not be provided.

Over the past two years, forty positions at Princeton City Schools have been eliminated.

To save costs the school district has adopted strategies like sharing teachers or other staff between buildings. Officials say this approach ensures that students across multiple locations can access specialized services, even if resources are limited.

This means if a staff position becomes vacant, administrators may choose to have an existing teacher split their time between two schools.

The upcoming changes in January 2025 include a hiring freeze for the second semester and a reduction of professional development learning opportunities for educators and staff.