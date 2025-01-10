New venue, same tradition: 2025 Cincy Boat Expo moving to Sharonville Convention Center

CINCINNATI — The Cincy Boat Expo is charting a new course in 2025, moving to the Sharonville Convention Center due to ongoing renovations at the Duke Energy Convention Center.

The revamped event will run Feb. 8-9 and Feb. 12-16. It will feature more than 75 boats and exclusive deals aimed at kicking off the boating season.

Four of Greater Cincinnati’s leading boat dealers have partnered up for the event. The dealers include Hern Marine, Lodder’s Marine Sales, Sea Ray of Cincinnati and Taylor’s South Shore Marina.

The expo will showcase pontoons, deck boats, and bow riders from top brands like Sea Ray, Bennington, and Cobalt.

“With an incredible selection of boats and a new venue, this year’s show has something for everyone in Greater Cincinnati, Dayton and the surrounding areas,” said Ed Alf, president of Sea Ray of Cincinnati in a press release. “Visitors can explore a variety of models, connect with experts, and take advantage of show pricing, all in one convenient location.”

The 65,000-square-foot venue will also feature marine retail displays from local businesses, including Wake Cumberland Watersports and Haynes Fiberglass Boat Repair.

Admission is $10, and children under 10 are free. Special promotional days include free admission for first responders and military members on Feb. 12 and a Valentine’s Day “buy one, bring a date for free” special on Feb. 14.

The move to Sharonville highlights the resilience of the long-running event, which has been a Cincinnati staple for more than 66 years.

For tickets and event details, visit CincyBoatExpo.com.