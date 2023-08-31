Neighbors in Sharonville have fun with 'annoying' no parking signs posted in yards

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Some Sharonville residents were frustrated with all the "no parking" signs posted around their neighborhood, but instead of complaining to the city, they decided to create a fun little decoration competition.

The signs are in place while the road is being repaved this week.

"We were all a little annoyed with the signs being every 20 feet down our street," said Natalie Sphar.

If you drive along Sharon Knoll Court and Golden Hill Drive, you'll see dozens of creative yard decorations around most of the signs, everything from Joe Burrow, to a toilet and even an alien crash landing.

Sphar said the neighborhood kids aren't the only ones who love the cute decorations.

"We had the Sharonville Police Department stop by Tuesday evening to drive through," she said. "they even brought out their K9 German Shepherd, Jack."

Natalie Sphar The Sharonville Police Department came to see all the decorated signs.

Natalie Sphar The Sharonville Police Department brought Jack, a police dog, to visit the kids as they walked around to see all the signs.

Natalie Sphar The Sharonville Police Department brought Jack, a police dog, to visit the kids as they walked around to see all the signs.

The construction workers who were repaving the roadway even decided to decorate some signs, Sphar said.

Initially there was going to be a winner for whoever had the best decorated sign. But, Sphar said it was impossible to pick a winner because so many people participated.

"The winners are all of us and the prize is this neighborhood," a spokesperson for the neighborhood wrote on Facebook.

"I don't think anyone wanted the kids to fee like they lost," Sphar said. "That's the type of love we have in our neighborhood."

Sphar said the road construction should be done by Friday evening. It is unclear how many neighbors will take down their decorations once it's finished.

Some of them are Halloween themed... so why not leave those up?

