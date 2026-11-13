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Kemper Road shut down in both directions due to water main break in Sharonville

Sharonville Water Main Break
Sharonville Police Department
Sharonville Water Main Break
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SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A portion of Kemper Road is shut down in both directions in Sharonville due to a water main break, the Sharonville Police Department said.

Police said that Kemper Road is closed between Chesterdale Road and Lippelman Road.

The water main break is causing the roadway to sink down, according to police.

"Please avoid this area and do not drive through the closure as the road is VERY UNSAFE TO DRIVE ON," police wrote on social media.

It is unclear if any of the businesses in the surrounding area, including Valvoline, Chuck E. Cheese and the Nissan dealership, have been affected by the water main break.

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