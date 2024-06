SHARONVILLE, Ohio — A woman is dead after her home caught fire on Thursday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The coroner says 82-year-old Sigrid Mattingly on June 7, one day after her home on Haverstraw Drive caught fire. The circumstances of her death list her as a burn victim.

She was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where she died, according to the coroner's report.