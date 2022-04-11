Lockdown issued after airsoft gun brought to Reading High School

CINCINNATI — Reading High School was locked down for a short time after a student brought in an airsoft gun Monday morning.

The Reading Police Department said in a press release that its school resource officer received a call from administrators at the school with reports that a student was displaying a gun.

The school was put into lockdown, and the 15-year-old student was secured by school staff and the SRO, police said. The weapon was found in the student's backpack, and later determined to be an airsoft gun, which appears realistic looking and "could easily be mistaken as a real handgun," police said.

The student was charged with inducing panic. Their identity was not released by Reading police.

"Although proven to be an airsoft gun in the end, students had no certainty it was not a real weapon, and everyone involved did what needed to be done to ensure the safety of the school," Reading police said in its press release.