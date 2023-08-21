Prosecutor: Man charged with sexually assaulting child already faced charges for raping woman he drugged

CINCINNATI — A man has been indicted on new charges of sexual assault and rape after a second victim came forward alleging Brian Karr assaulted her, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

Initially, Karr faced two counts of rape, one count of gross sexual imposition, two counts of sexual battery and one count of felonious assault after a woman said he drugged her and raped her while they were on a first date in 2022, the prosecutor's office said. That woman alleges she fell unconscious after drinking one alcoholic beverage and when she woke up Karr was on top of her.

In that case, Karr was given a bond of 10% of $350,000, which he posted the same day he was indicted on those charges.

Now, another victim has come forward, prosecutors said.

This victim told officials that before he'd allegedly raped and assaulted the first victim in 2022, he'd sexually assaulted her while she was taking a bath. She was just 7 years old at the time, according to prosecutors.

This time, Karr was given a bond of $150,000 set at 10%. Again, he posted bond the same day he was indicted. This time, however, his bond requires him to wear an electronic monitoring unit.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Melissa Powers said he is concerned there may be more victims out there who have not yet come forward "given Karr's methods and the age range of his victims."

Anyone with information about Karr can contact Blue Ash Police Detective McKinney at 513.745.8555.