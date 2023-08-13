Watch Now
Police: 44-year-old man in 'critical but stable condition' after early morning crash

Posted at 12:18 PM, Aug 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-13 12:23:59-04

CINCINNATI — A man was seriously injured in an early morning crash along State Route 126, Cincinnati police said.

Just before 2 a.m., police responded to the 25.5 milepost of State Route 126 West for a crash.

Police said a 26-year-old man driving a Jeep Cherokee was headed west on State Route 126 in the right lane. A 44-year-old man had his Chrysler Sebring pulled off and stopped on the right berm of State Route 126, when the 26-year-old veered into the right berm and struck the Sebring.

The 44-year-old man was seriously injured in the collision and taken to UC Medical Center. Police said he remains in "critical but stable condition."

The 26-year-old driver only sustained minor injuries, but he was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital for treatment.

Police are investigating seat belt use and impairment as contributing factors to the crash. They do not believe excessive speed is a factor.

Anyone that witnessed the crash is asked to call the Cincinnati Police Department's Traffic Unit at 513-352-2514.

