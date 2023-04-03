Watch Now
Police: 2 killed in single-vehicle crash in Greenhills

Posted at 4:56 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 16:56:30-04

GREENHILLS, Ohio — Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Winton Road Monday morning.

Greenhills Police Chief Neil Ferdelman said officers responded to a report of a vehicle stuck on a tree on Winton Road between Andover Road and Lakeview Drive just before 11 a.m. Monday. Police said the vehicle was traveling northbound into Greenhills when it went off the road and hit a tree. The car's airbags were deployed.

When they arrived, first responders said the driver and a passenger had serious injuries. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.

