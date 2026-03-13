Parents say son was denied 'timely' medical care at Hamilton County Justice Center in wrongful death lawsuit

CINCINNATI — The parents of a 25-year-old man have filed a wrongful death lawsuit alleging their son died after he was denied "timely medical attention" while experiencing opioid withdrawal at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

The lawsuit alleges that staff, including a private medical contractor called NaphCare, at the Hamilton County Justice Center failed to provide medical care while Jacob Grayson was going through "severe opioid withdrawal."

The lawsuit names Hamilton County Sheriff Charmaine McGuffy, NaphCare, seven NaphCare medical staff members and two corrections deputies as defendants.

The complaint states Grayson was brought to the Hamilton County Justice Center on an outstanding warrant on Nov. 24, 2024, and was suffering from a "dangerous course of opioid withdrawal" while he was there. Grayson was placed in the general population, but put on detox watch.

WATCH: Here's what one of the family's attorneys had to say about the lawsuit

Family files lawsuit against sheriff, others over son's death

According to the lawsuit, Grayson visited medical on Nov. 27, where he showed symptoms of opioid withdrawal. During that visit, he asked one of the defendants, a NaphCare staff member, when he could get his Suboxone — a medication prescribed to him to help mitigate the effects of opioid withdrawal. He was told his order started that day, but the complaint alleges the order for his first dose was actually effective starting the morning of Nov. 26.

Staff members had noted Grayson's symptoms during the Nov. 27 visit, according to the complaint. The lawsuit also states that the same morning, a deputy saw Grayson fall in his cell, called medical and was told by a NaphCare employee not to bring Grayson for evaluation because it was "female day."

When a staff member came by over an hour later to distribute medication, including Grayson's prescribed Suboxone, the complaint states Grayson was put last in order of medication dispensing.

Due to Hamilton County Justice Center and NaphCare policy, the complaint alleges Grayson was required to walk downstairs to receive the medication. When he reached the bottom of the stairs, Grayson fell to his knees and despite calls for medical help, the complaint states no one came.

Grayson then collapsed, stopped breathing and was taken to UC Medical Center after someone called 911, according to the lawsuit. He died on Dec. 2, 2024 after suffering a cardiac arrest "directly resulting from the Defendants' failure to adequately manage his opioid withdrawal," the complaint says.

The complaint alleges that Grayson's death was preventable and happened due to delayed and denied medical treatment.

Grayson's parents, Joseph and Christy Grayson, are represented by attorneys with Cooper Elliot.

We reached out to the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) for comment. HCSO said they are currently reviewing the allegations, but do not have additional comment.