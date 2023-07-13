Want some free ice cream? Jeni's Ice Creams at Factory 52 is giving away free scoops for opening celebration

NORWOOD, Ohio — Listen up Tri-State ice cream lovers! A Columbus staple just opened its doors in Norwood and you've got a chance to try it for free.

Jeni's Ice Creams is now in Factory 52, the site of the old United States Playing Card Company factory. The space is being transformed into a place where people can live, dine, shop and play.

The scoop shop has been open for about a week but Thursday, doors open at 7 p.m. for an official grand opening ceremony. The company said it's offering free scoops all night long and the first 50 people in line will get a "swag bag."

Jeni's Ice Creams was founded in Columbus, Ohio in 2002 by Jeni Britton. Now, with more than 65 shops across the country, the company said it is still using Britton's original recipe. The ice cream is known for it's smooth texture and buttercream body. From family-run dairies to using fresh fruits and vegetables, the company said its ice cream is "free of anything fake." Jeni's Ice Creams also prides itself on using fair and direct trade chocolate, vanilla and coffee.

The Factory 52 location is open daily from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. It is closed during the day Thursday while employees work to get ready for the opening ceremony.

If you really want to try the new ice cream but don't want to venture out in the heat, you can get it delivered. The company also has products in grocery stores across the country, including at Kroger.

