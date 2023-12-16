Video: At least 1 person hospitalized after Norwood Lateral head-on crash with wrong way driver, police say

NORWOOD, Ohio — At least one person was hospitalized early Saturday morning after a head-on collision on the Norwood Lateral, Norwood police said.

Police said they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on the lateral around 3 a.m.

A person driving a Toyota Rav 4 was traveling westbound on the lateral when a person driving a Chevrolet Camaro the wrong way on the lateral hit the Rav 4 head-on, police said.

WCPO 9 was provided with video of the aftermath after the collision.

Norwood Lateral Head-On Crash

The driver of the Camaro was transported to UC Medical Center, but their condition is unknown.

Police also didn't know if the Rav 4 driver was injured or transported to the hospital.

Police said the crash possibly involved an impaired driver, but they are waiting on the results of their investigation.