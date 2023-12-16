Video: At least 1 person hospitalized after Norwood Lateral head-on crash with wrong way driver, police say

NORWOOD, Ohio — At least one person was hospitalized early Saturday morning after a head-on collision on the Norwood Lateral, Norwood police said.
Police said they were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on the lateral around 3 a.m.
A person driving a Toyota Rav 4 was traveling westbound on the lateral when a person driving a Chevrolet Camaro the wrong way on the lateral hit the Rav 4 head-on, police said.
WCPO 9 was provided with video of the aftermath after the collision.
The driver of the Camaro was transported to UC Medical Center, but their condition is unknown.
Police also didn't know if the Rav 4 driver was injured or transported to the hospital.
Police said the crash possibly involved an impaired driver, but they are waiting on the results of their investigation.
