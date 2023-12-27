Police: Man stole Norwood public works truck, drove for hours until police stopped him

NORWOOD, Ohio — A man stole a City of Norwood work truck and drove it around for "a few hours" before police were able to stop him, according to Norwood police.

Police said public works officials were doing work in the 4000 block of Montgomery Road at around 8:50 a.m. Police said that's when a man jumped into one of the worker's trucks and stole it.

From there, the truck was picked up through several license plate reader hits and sightings over the span of "a few hours," police said.

While he drove around, the man left the truck's flashing, orange lights turned on, something police said made it easier to spot him.

Cincinnati police were eventually able to stop Bramble when he hit stop sticks on Main Street, police said.

Police said the man has been taken in to custody, but they did not say what charges he may face.