Norwood Police Association holds fundraiser in honor of young mother killed at Norwood Skyline Chili

NORWOOD, Ohio — "Let everything you do be done in love."

Those are eight words that 27-year-old Alyssa "Ally" Hill lived by, according to friends and family.

Hill's loved ones gathered Saturday at a fundraiser hosted by the Norwood Police Association in her honor. The event was to raise money for Hill's two young children following her death earlier this month.

WATCH: Ally Hill's childhood best friend remembers the mother of two at fundraiser

Norwood Police Association host fundraiser in honor of young mother fatally stabbed at Skyline

On June 2, Hill was fatally stabbed while working her usual shift at the Norwood Skyline Chili. Norwood police arrested 37-year-old Rick Wright near the scene, charging him with her murder.

Tessa Lowery, Hill's childhood best friend, said the two shared decades of memories and matching tattoos.

"Ally was the embodiment of love and doing so fiercely and selflessly, and that's exactly what we are trying to do as a result to honor her memory," Lowery said.

The pair had made a promise to each other long before Hill's death.

"So we made a seventh-grade pact together, actually, to be each other's maid of honor, and we fulfilled that," Lowery said.

Many of those with the Norwood Police Association became more than just familiar faces to Hill — they were friends. Hill regularly served many of the association's members at the Norwood Skyline, and loved ones say it speaks volumes about who she was.

Kayla Elliott, Hill's best friend, said Hill's impact extended to the customers she served.

"Have customers coming up to me saying that (Ally) was the best server ever, that they were a regular, she knew their order before they would even sit down," Elliott said.

Hill's death has also left a lasting impact on complete strangers, Lowery said.

"I know she's looking down and absolutely swelling with pride," Lowery said.

During Saturday's fundraiser, $1 from every drink sold, along with raffle and wristband sales, went to Hill's family. Skyline Chili and Coca-Cola previously donated $25,000 each to the Hill family.

Elliott said Hill's love for her children was at the center of everything.

"She loved her kids so much. She would do anything for them, so I know that she is truly just at peace with knowing everyone's coming together to make sure that her children are taken care of," Elliott said.

Elliott said Hill would want to be remembered for "who she was, not how she was taken."

Wright pleaded not guilty to Hill's murder after a grand jury indicted him on two counts of murder, one count of felonious assault and one count of aggravated murder. Hill's family said she and Wright briefly dated years ago. Wright remains in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond.

For those interested in supporting the Hill's children and family, you can click here to donate to a GoFundMe set up by Lowery.

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