NORWOOD, Ohio -- Residents have been complaining about a house on Hunter Avenue for months. The owner has been cited, but neighbors said that was more than two weeks ago, and nothing has been done.

"You don't understand it, ‘cause you've lived in the same house (for) 49 years, and all of a sudden everything's gone downhill," Norwood resident Charlotte Brown said.

Brown said she's had trouble getting the homeowner to keep up with the property.

"I told him he needs to mow his grass ‘cause I can't do it no more," Brown said. "I've got back problems; my health is not as good as it used to be."

The 71-year-old said she doesn't feel comfortable sitting outside with her granddaughter because of the mosquitoes the unkempt property attracts.

"(It's) very frustrating ‘cause you can't enjoy your home because of the mess you've got there," Brown said.

No one answered the front door Thursday. A nearby notice from the Norwood Health Department warned the owner to cut the grass or face a $150 fine.

Brown said she hasn't seen the owner in about three months. The superintendent of Norwood Public Works said the agency has been slammed with complaints about more than 100 non-compliant properties that must be addressed this summer.

Officials said they hope to get to the house on Hunter Avenue by Saturday.

"I can't change a whole city, but I want this property took care of and kept up," Brown said.