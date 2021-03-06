One dead, one hospitalized, one fire fighter injured in Norwood fire

NORWOOD, Ohio — One person is dead and two others are injured, including a fire fighter, after an early Saturday morning house fire in Norwood.

BREAKING: Norwood Fire crews are on the scene of a fatal house fire on Sherman Avenue. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/69uSJlKJ0n — Ally Kraemer (@AllyKraemer) March 6, 2021

Crews responded to the fire at 1903 Sherman Ave. around 3:00 a.m. Norwood Fire Chief Thomas McCabe said crews arrived to find a fully involved house fire with one person outside who said another person was trapped inside the house. McCabe said crews tried to reach the trapped person but were forced out by flames.

One person was killed in the fire. Another was transported to an area hospital for unknown injures. A fire fighter was also transported for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Sherman Avenue is closed between Franklin and Allison as crews investigate.

