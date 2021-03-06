Menu

Watch
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyNorwood

Actions

One dead, one hospitalized, one fire fighter injured in Norwood fire

items.[0].image.alt
WCPO Staff
norwoodfatalfire.png
Norwoodhousefire.jpg
Posted at 6:26 AM, Mar 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-07 14:36:30-05

NORWOOD, Ohio — One person is dead and two others are injured, including a fire fighter, after an early Saturday morning house fire in Norwood.

Crews responded to the fire at 1903 Sherman Ave. around 3:00 a.m. Norwood Fire Chief Thomas McCabe said crews arrived to find a fully involved house fire with one person outside who said another person was trapped inside the house. McCabe said crews tried to reach the trapped person but were forced out by flames.

One person was killed in the fire. Another was transported to an area hospital for unknown injures. A fire fighter was also transported for minor injuries.

Norwoodhousefire.jpg
One person has died in an early morning house fire in Norwood.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Sherman Avenue is closed between Franklin and Allison as crews investigate.

WCPO will continue to update this story.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream local news anytime!