'We are working very hard' | North College Hill City Council looking at options as city center remains closed

NORTH COLLEGE HILL, Ohio — After evacuating the city center, the North College Hill City Council is working on a plan to repair or find a replacement for their home office.

"We’ve been out of this building for about nine months. Not longer than a year but around nine or ten months," Council member Latonya Chichester said.

City Administrator Arious Dukes Dean and Chichester said there's mold in the building, and the roof needs to be repaired. The building has been closed for months, and the council doesn't know when it will be reopened.

In 2016, Chichester said the previous administration "only repaired half the roof," which caused mold to accumulate after rain and cold weather.

Chichester said they want only part of the city center to be a workspace. The rest of the space would be used for a recreation center, event center and a hub for the DAV and city's historical society.

But now the council is discussing what the best course to take to fix everything will be.

"We’re looking at all options from every angle," Chichester said.

The options include repairing the building or finding new property. Chichester said either of those options would be between $3 and $10 million. She said it will all come down to the unapproved comprehensive plan.

"It's a vision of what we want our city to look like in a long-term plan," she said.

Chichester said the comprehensive plan takes time to approve, with it taking possibly up to six months before they can figure things out. .

"We are working very hard to get our city on the right track," she said.